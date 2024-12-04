New community center on East Side opens Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The ZerNona S. Black Multi-Generational Cultural/Community Center opened Wednesday on the East Side, offering services and programs for multiple generations.

The center at 333 Martin Luther King Dr. is named after ZerNona S. Black, known for her significant contributions to the East Side community as an educator and activist.

The multigenerational center supports after-school programs and senior daycare services. It was made possible by the voters of San Antonio approving a 2017 bond, county money, and money raised.

This is a $5.5 million, 10,000-square-foot facility that includes two buildings, a landscaped courtyard, multipurpose rooms, classroom spaces, a catering kitchen, and support spaces. This project was approved in 2017 but has been in the works for 15 years.

ZerNona Black was the wife of Rev. Claude Black, a prominent civil rights leader. Together, they dedicated their lives to serving their community. She was instrumental in supporting her husband’s efforts to advance racial equality and justice for 49 years.

ZerNona Black, who died in 2005, made significant contributions to the East Side community as an educator and activist. She also served as an instructor at St. Philip’s College and advocated for advancing education.

“We know the importance and legacy of Claude Black as well as ZerNona S. Black for their championship of civil rights and justice in our community,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “More than ever, we need to celebrate that legacy because that legacy is still alive more than ever.”

The center also features new murals depicting the African American community’s rich history. It will now be open to the public for celebrations and events; however, those after-school programs and senior day care services will not be available for several months.