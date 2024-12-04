WWE announces next Saturday Night’s Main Event coming to Frost Bank Center this January

SAN ANTONIO – WWE has announced that the next Saturday Night’s Main Event primetime special will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The event is set to air live on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. CST on Peacock.

Tickets for the event will be available to the general public starting Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets through FrostBankCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.

For those seeking exclusive presale access, signing up for the Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and selecting the “Sporting Events” genre is recommended.