East Central High School awarded $3,000 grant for TikTok safety program

(Matt Slocum, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The East Central High School Parent Teacher Association has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the National PTA to help implement a new online safety program involving TikTok.

Last month, TikTok announced it would be collaborating with the National PTA to provide new online safety techniques for teens and families.

Recommended Videos

The grant, named Create with Kindness, will help create interactive programs in schools that are aimed at facilitating conversations between teens and their families about online safety and how to create positive digital boundaries together.

“National PTA believes in a positive, proactive and practical approach to parenting in the digital age,” said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA.

Only 100 schools throughout the country and Puerto Rico are receiving the $3,000 grant. East Central High School PTSA is the only school in San Antonio to receive it.

The program will offer the following:

Breakout conversations between teens and their parents about the type of content and creators they enjoy across platforms and communities

Panel discussions with teens sharing first-hand the type of support they need from the trusted adults in their lives

Interactive role-playing that challenges teens and parents to think about how they may navigate real-world challenges

A deep dive into TikTok’s safety tools and resources that can help families safeguard their experience on the platform

“Listening to the experiences of teens and parents is a critical step in building a safe platform for families, and our work with the National PTA allows us to do exactly that,” said Suzy Loftus, Head of Trust and Safety at TikTok USDS.