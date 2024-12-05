Skip to main content
Man struck, killed by train near downtown, SAFD says

Incident happened in the 1300 block of West Martin Street near the sheriff’s office

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

A person was struck and killed by a train near downtown on Thursday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was struck and killed by a train near downtown on Thursday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of West Martin Street near the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the man was attempting to climb over a nonmoving train and fell as the train started to move. The man was hit by the train afterward.

SAFD said the unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Adam Barraza headshot

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

KSAT DEALS