Man struck, killed by train near downtown, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man was struck and killed by a train near downtown on Thursday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of West Martin Street near the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the man was attempting to climb over a nonmoving train and fell as the train started to move. The man was hit by the train afterward.

SAFD said the unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.