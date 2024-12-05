Thousands of Portuguese Man O’ War washing up on Texas beaches

If you’re heading down to the coast soon, you will need to keep an eye out for thousands of Portuguese Man O’ War that are washing ashore on Mustang and North Padre Islands.

According to the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies, these animals, typically mistaken for jellyfish, are actually a siphonophore.

Recommended Videos

A siphonophore is a colonial organism composed of specialized individual animals working together as one.

They can cause quite a sting. The institute said that on a pain scale from one to 10, these ranked at about a nine.

The institute posted on Facebook, warning beachgoers to be careful over the next few days.

These siphonophores can sting in and out of the water. While in the water, their tentacles can trail behind by 30 feet. During big waves, tentacles can break loose and sting you.

The Facebook post lists tips on what to do if you are stung.

Put vinegar and warm water on sting site

Use meat tenderizer to help with the sting

Call 911 if you began experiencing breathing issues

The institute has a video explaining Portuguese Man O’ Wars in detail, you can find that here.