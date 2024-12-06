Skip to main content
Teen facing murder charges learns trial date

16-year-old Rene Gonzales' first murder trial expected for summer of 2025

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Rene Gonzales

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old facing two separate murder charges learned on Thursday when his trial will begin.

Rene Gonzales was only 14 when he was accused of involvement in a deadly drive-by shooting.

On Thursday, in red solitary confinement jail clothes, 16-year-old Rene Gonzales was brought in handcuffs and leg and waist restraints to stand before 437th Criminal District Court Judge Joel Perez.

Gonzales, back in October 2022, is accused of taking part in a drive-by shooting that mistakenly targeted the wrong house.

Novita Brazil, 25, who was studying inside her home on Bald Mountain Drive in West Bexar County, was killed.

While out on bond for that case, Gonzales cut his GPS monitor in the summer of 2023.

Right before being rearrested, he is accused of fatally shooting a 54-year-old man who tried to break up a fight between teenagers.

In that case, Gonzales was officially certified as an adult in November 2024 and is now awaiting an indictment.

On Thursday in court, the state updated the judge on their status in the 2022 murder case.

“This case, it appears, won’t be resolved by way of plea. We will need a trial date,” prosecutor Neal Cordero said.

The date of July 21, 2025, was agreed upon. This was to ensure an indictment in the second case would be accomplished, but also so the state could bring up that second case in trial.

“It is our intention to put that murder on the punishment of the indicted murder.”

Gonzales is now facing the potential of two life sentences if found guilty in both cases.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Erica Hernandez

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael Gomez

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

