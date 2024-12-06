Texas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for $12.7 million fraud, posing as Delta Force Veteran

AUSTIN, Texas – A Manor man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for falsely claiming to be a Delta Force veteran and offering protection services in exchange for money.

Saint Jovite Youngblood, 52, was convicted in a federal court in Austin on Wednesday for four counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

Youngblood defrauded 32 victims for over $12 million. He committed wire fraud against his victims by claiming drug cartel members were planning to commit violence against them, according to court documents.

Youngblood falsely told his victims that he was a part of the U.S. Army’s Delta Force special operations and told them he could protect them, the release stated.

The man told his victims the money would be an investment to get a greater return in the future, the release stated.

Youngblood used the money on junkets in Las Vegas to gamble in casinos, according to court documents.

He was arrested on July 31, 2023, and convicted by a federal jury on April 23, 2024.

“This fraudster developed close relationships with dozens of individuals, building an immense amount of trust seemingly just to destroy their lives financially through elaborate, deceitful misrepresentations,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas.

In addition to the 40 years, Youngblood was ordered to pay the full $12,766,384 back to his victims.