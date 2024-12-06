Texas State University alum nearly wins $1 million on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Texas State University alumni Damon Sayles was a contestant on the Nov. 20 episode of the game show, Wheel of Fortune. He graduated in 2001 with a degree in journalism and mass communication, according to a news release from Texas State.

A Texas State University alum nearly won the $1 million jackpot on a famous television game show.

Sayles was the biggest winner in the episode and correctly solved all three puzzles in the ‘Triple-Toss-Up’, the release stated.

“I was able to meet some really cool people, which has evolved into longtime acquaintanceships with people around the country,” Sayles said in the release. “I also was reminded that bucket-list items are attainable. Never in a million years did I think I’d get to play ‘Wheel.’ But look at what happened. It’s crazy every time I think about it.”

Sayles honored his aunt, who he watched the show with since he was a young boy.

“In addition to playing a game I’ve watched all my life, it was an opportunity to honor my aunt, Beverly,” Sayles said. “As a child, I watched two shows with her: ‘Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ She even called me ‘Mr. Rogers.’ When we watched ‘Wheel,’ we’d have fun solving the puzzles together. She made me better, and in a weird way, a 7-year-old kid made her better.”

Sayles currently lives in Plano, Texas and is the Senior Editor for Culture at The Athletic, a sports journalism website.

“It’s always cool to help put Texas State — what my old heads still call SWT — on the map,” Sayles said. “We have some amazing people who graduate from our university, so any time I can do something of importance, I want to make sure the school gets love, as well.”