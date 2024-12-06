Skip to main content
Woman killed in crash on West Side, SAPD says

Two cars hit her vehicle; unclear if they will face charges

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 40s was killed in a crash on the West Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio Police.

The deadly crash happened around 10:14 p.m. at the intersection of Waters Edge Drive and the Loop 410 Access Road.

Police said the woman pulled out to the access road from Waters Edge in her vehicle when she was hit by two cars.

She was reported dead at the scene. Two children were in the car with her, but they were not hurt, police said.

The drivers of the two cars that hit the victim’s car were not injured. It is unclear if they will be facing charges at this time.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

