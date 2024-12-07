SAPD searching for driver in West Side hit-and-run

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened last month on the West Side.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 13 in front of a Jim’s restaurant in the 8200 block of Marbach Road.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was walking across the road when she was hit by someone in a white car.

The driver drove away and failed to stop and render aid to the woman after the crash, police said.

Authorities did not provide an update on the woman’s condition.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.