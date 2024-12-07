Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash with SAPD patrol vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly showing signs of impairment while driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a patrol cruiser on Friday, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pinn Road and State Highway 151 access road on the West Side.

According to a preliminary report, an SAPD officer was driving northbound on Pinn Road, crossing through the intersection on a green light. The man, who was driving a white Dodge Ram, ran a red light while traveling eastbound on the 151 access road.

That’s when the two vehicles collided in the intersection after the SAPD officer could not avoid the man’s vehicle, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested on a suspicion of DWI after he was evaluated for showing signs of impairment for DWI.

No major injuries were reported. The SAPD officer was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.