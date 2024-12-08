Man, woman found dead in tent on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people and two dogs were found dead inside a tent on Saturday in the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities were called around 3 p.m. to the 1700 block of S Gevers after a person reported to have found a man, woman, and two dogs dead inside a tent in a wooded area, police said.

SAPD said the man and woman showed no apparent signs of trauma or foul play and appeared to have been in the early stages of decomposition.

Authorities said they believed their deaths may have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning since it appeared they had used plastic tarps and heat from a fire to stay warm.

However, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived to remove the bodies for further investigation, including determining their identities and the exact cause of death.