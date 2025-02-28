🎪 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Vinyl Record Show, Venardos Circus, world’s largest bounce house

As we wrap up the month, it’s time to look forward to the exciting events coming our way.

This weekend, an animal-free circus, as well as an R-rated circus, will be visiting the Alamo City. Venardos Cirus will be on the far North Side, and Paranormal Cirque II will be on the Southwest Side.

If circuses are not your thing, consider visiting the Vinyl Record Show in Schertz or exploring the Mission Marquee Plaza’s farmers and artisan market.

Here’s this weekend’s list of events:

Happening over the weekend:

“9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL”: The Wonder Theatre presents the final weekend of Dolly Parton’s musical “9 to 5” on its mainstage. Catch the shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., with a special 2 p.m. matinee on March 1. Tickets are available The Wonder Theatre presents the final weekend of Dolly Parton’s musical “9 to 5” on its mainstage. Catch the shows on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., with a special 2 p.m. matinee on March 1. Tickets are available online

BIG BOUNCE AMERICA: The The world’s largest bounce house is returning to the Alamo City. Big Bounce America will be at the South Texas Area Regional Soccer Complex, located at 5103 David Edwards Drive, from Feb. 28 to March 2. Tickets can be purchased here

MARDI GRAS FESTIVAL: Six Flags Fiesta Texas will have its 9th annual Mardi Gras Festival through selected dates until March 16. Attendees can enjoy a parade, delicious Mardi Gras-themed food and other festivities. More information can be found Six Flags Fiesta Texas will have its 9th annual Mardi Gras Festival through selected dates until March 16. Attendees can enjoy a parade, delicious Mardi Gras-themed food and other festivities. More information can be found online

PARANORMAL CIRQUE II: The The R-rated circus will be in the Alamo City from Feb. 28 to March 10 at 9333 Southwest Loop 410. Ticket prices range from $15 to $65.

RIVER WALK MARDI GRAS ARTISAN SHOW: Stroll and shop along the River Walk during the Stroll and shop along the River Walk during the River Walk Mardi Gras Artisan Show , from Feb. 28 through March 2.

VENARDOS CIRCUS: The The animal-free circus will celebrate its 10th anniversary with shows from Feb. 27 to March 9 at the San Antonio Shrine Auditorium parking lot, located at 901 North Loop 1604 West. Tickets can be purchased here

Friday, Feb. 28

FOURTH FRIDAY: The The Rock at La Cantera will host its Fourth Friday event from 6:30-11 p.m. on Feb. 28.

GARY CLARK JR: The Austin native singer will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The Austin native singer will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available here

SAN ANTONIO ZOO LOCALS DAY: The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating The San Antonio Zoo is celebrating National Pokémon Day with a special collector’s card. Visitors can get a capybara-themed Pokémon card on Friday. It will also be Locals Day at the zoo. Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its Farmers & Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

VINYL RECORD SHOW: Vinyl enthusiasts can head over to the Schertz Civic Center for the Vinyl Record Show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1400 Schertz Parkway. Plenty of vinyl LP records and other treasure items will be sold. Tickets are $15. More information can be found Vinyl enthusiasts can head over to the Schertz Civic Center for the Vinyl Record Show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1400 Schertz Parkway. Plenty of vinyl LP records and other treasure items will be sold. Tickets are $15. More information can be found here

Sunday, March 2

FREE YOGA SESSION: The Good Kind will host a free yoga session from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday.

BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM: This This downtown museum presents art and artifacts representing the American West. On the first Sunday of each month, locals can get free entry for Locals Day.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The NBA team will play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 6 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be found The NBA team will play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 6 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be found here

