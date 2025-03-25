‘Let us put her to rest’: Family of murdered San Antonio woman seeks closure, accountability

SAN ANTONIO – Six years after Cynthia Gomez was found murdered, her family continues to seek justice.

Gomez was discovered dead in January 2019 on the side of New Laredo Highway on the city’s Southwest Side. At one point, a person was arrested in connection with her case, but the charges were later dismissed.

No other arrests have been made.

Her sisters, Tina Gomez Ramos and Stephanie Gomez, said they will not stop speaking out until someone is held accountable.

“She was just, you know, full of life,” Tina Gomez Ramos said, reflecting on her sister’s memory.

Cynthia Gomez was last seen at Tina Gomez Ramos' birthday party hours before her death. According to her family, she had waited outside for her sister but eventually walked away.

A limousine driver parked nearby told Tina Gomez Ramos that Cynthia Gomez had walked off, saying someone was going to pick her up.

Her body was found hours later, but authorities did not immediately identify her. Police later determined Cynthia Gomez had been run over multiple times by a vehicle.

Months after the murder, police arrested a suspect, but the case was dismissed by the district attorney’s office due to insufficient evidence.

The only lead police have shared publicly is an image of a suspected vehicle.

These photos released by SAPD and Crime Stoppers show Cynthia Gomez before she was killed and a silver or grey car possibly involved in her murder. (KSAT)

Tina Gomez Ramos said detectives recently told her the case may remain unsolved.

“He told me that there was nothing to go by and there was nobody to touch the case, and the case will probably be a cold case,” she said. “That’s the last thing I wanted to hear.”

Despite the lack of progress, the sisters continue to push for answers.

“Whoever knows anything, please just call Crime Stoppers,” Stephanie Gomez said. “You can remain anonymous and just collect the reward money. Let us put her to rest.”

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The San Antonio Police Department said the case is still actively being investigated.

