KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga is featuring Fiesta medals on GMSA leading up to “Party with a Purpose.”

Another round of 2025 Fiesta medals were featured Wednesday morning on KSAT 12.

Today’s medals were from Raising Cane’s, Morgan’s, Salad and Go, Bill Miller BBQ, Laguna Madre, Dos Equis and the Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

Find out how to send us your medal to feature here.

Read also: