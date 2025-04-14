From infrastructure to inclusion: District 1 candidates offer competing visions for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2025 page.

Incumbent Sukh Kaur is seeking a second term as San Antonio District 1 councilwoman, and faces nine challengers in the May 3 election.

The winners of the May 2025 election will serve four years in office.

Kaur’s campaign website highlights her priorities as enhancing streets and sidewalks, ensuring safety in neighborhoods and parks, preventing displacement, and engaging directly with small businesses.

Kaur is currently facing an ethics complaint, filed by challenger Julisa Medrano-Guerra. On April 1, part of it was sent to the ethics review board.

Medrano-Guerra’s mission for District 1 is to follow up on city compliance complaints, support public safety response, and develop solutions, according to a news release.

District 1 candidate Maureen Galindo said her values are liberation, participatory democracy, and community care, according to her campaign website.

Matthew J. Gauna is running for District 1 councilman for a second time. The UTSA student last ran for the seat in 2021. His campaign focuses on better public transit, affordable housing, and sustainable growth to build a city that works for everyone, according to his Facebook page.

Candidate Patty Gibbons graduated from Woodridge High School in Northampton, Ohio. She’s worked as CEO of Gibbons Surveying & Mapping for more than 20 years. Her priorities include enhancing community safety, upgrading infrastructure, and fostering a business-friendly environment.

Ramiro Gonzales has served as the CEO of Mission Affordable Consulting, LLC. He has also previously worked for the City of San Antonio for multiple years. Gonzales says he prioritizes secure and vibrant neighborhoods, improved infrastructure and transit, and affordable housing.

Anita Marie Kegley is a graduate of Sinclair Community College and the University of Texas at San Antonio. She owned a commercial construction business in San Antonio. Kegley’s top issues, according to her campaign website, include city budget/transparency, neighborhood safety, and constituent input.

Dominique “Domingo” Littwitz’s top priorities are affordable housing, animal welfare, and crime, according to his campaign website.

Arnulfo Ortiz is an attorney from San Antonio. KSAT has reached out to his campaign for a list of his top issues and priorities.

Susan Strawn has been a federal prosecutor for 26 years. Strawn’s website outlines her priorities as ensuring safe and bike-friendly neighborhoods, conserving the city’s parks and green spaces, and promoting an inclusive and transparent local government.

Early voting is April 22-29. Election Day is Saturday, May 3. For a list of important dates for the May 3 election and potential June 7 runoff, click here.

