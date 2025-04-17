Skip to main content
Marina Alderete Gavito seeks re-election, drawing 2 contenders in District 7 City Council race

Alderete Gavito won council seat after 2023 runoff

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

San Antonio City Council, District 7 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIORead the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2025 page.

Marina Alderete Gavito, finishing her first tenure as council member and District 7 incumbent, is seeking re-election on May 3 amid one of the few sparse district races.

In 2023, the hotly contested District 7 race came down to Alderete Gavito and Dan Rossiter, an engineer and program manager. Alderete Gavito clinched the race in a runoff, taking home 62% of the vote.

District 7, split by the boundaries of Leon Valley, encompasses much of San Antonio’s Northwest Side from Woodlawn Lake to a small piece of land south of Helotes.

The races in Districts 5 and 7 are the only two city council races with two opponents campaigning against the respective incumbents.

Alderete Gavito, a member of the city’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has often touted support for measures to curb speeding and implement relevant traffic safety infrastructure.

Alderete Gavito was part of a group of council members who signaled support for ousting city attorney Andy Segovia last year over comments he made about council members potentially leaking information from closed-door sessions.

Two candidates are vying for the council seat ahead of the May election:

  • Cynthia Lugo Alderete, no relation, is self-employed, according to her general election filing paperwork. Some of her campaign priorities include building a stronger local economy, enhancing public safety and addressing infrastructure issues, her website said.
  • Trinity Haddox, whose occupation is listed as “political candidate” on his filing paperwork, is advocating for a “stronger, safer and more affordable San Antonio,” according to his Facebook campaign page. KSAT could not find a website outlining Haddox’s policies or plans for the district should he be elected.

All incoming council members will receive pay raises and lengthened terms thanks to a city charter passed last November.

The ballot order for the District 7 race is:

  • Marina Alderete Gavito (Incumbent)
  • Cynthia Lugo Alderete
  • Trinity Haddox

Early voting is April 22-29. Election Day is Saturday, May 3. For a list of important dates for the May 3 election and potential June 7 runoff, click here.

