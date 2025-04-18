7 candidates competing to represent North Central SA in City Council District 9

SAN ANTONIO – One of the most politically active sections of San Antonio is at the center of a seven-way City Council race.

Seven candidates are competing in the May 3 election to represent District 9.

Councilman John Courage, who is wrapping up his fourth term in that position, is leaving office due to term limits. He is also running for San Antonio mayor in an especially crowded race.

District 9 covers the North-Central area of the city, including communities north of Wurzbach Parkway, stretching to Stone Oak outside Loop 1604.

The list of hopefuls to oversee the district includes some familiar names and at least one first-time candidate.

Angi Taylor Aramburu

According to her campaign website, Angi Taylor Aramburu is a small business owner with a background in public relations and nonprofit arts marketing.

Among her campaign promises are improving public safety, managing growth, and protecting green spaces.

Aramburu has endorsements from outgoing councilman Courage, former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, and former North East ISD school board president Shannon Grona.

April Chang

April Chang lists her occupation as a nonprofit executive director.

She founded an organization named for her 3-year-old son, Mitchell Chang, who drowned at a swim school in 2018.

She also worked to have a playground built in his name, which is accessible to children of all physical abilities.

On her campaign website, Chang promises to prioritize budgeting, public safety and infrastructure.

Emily Joy Garza

A former Fortune 500 executive, Emily Joy Garza now owns a business that specializes in permanent cosmetics.

A cancer survivor herself, Garza says she offers restorative micropigmentation for people who have endured life-changing challenges, such as chemotherapy.

Garza promises to strengthen support for law enforcement, improve emergency preparedness and better empower small businesses.

Tristen Hoffman

The youngest candidate in the race, Tristen Hoffman, is an 18-year-old senior at Johnson High School.

In an emailed statement, Hoffman said his focus will be on “fostering a safe and healthy community environment, reforming the structure of government to amplify the people’s voices, and bringing fiscal responsibility to the city’s budget.”

Daniel Mezza

Daniel Mezza has a background working in politics, but now owns a coffee company.

He served as a member of the staff for two members of Congress before founding Puro Nitro Coffee.

Mezza’s website says he plans to restore “common sense” to City Hall by prioritizing public safety.

It says that includes putting more police on the streets and offering better benefits for firefighters.

Misty Spears

Misty Spears also has experience in politics, working as the director of constituent services for County Commissioner Grant Moody.

She promises a “back to basics” approach to carrying out her City Council duties, by focusing on public safety, job growth, and responsible development.

Spears is endorsed by both the police and firefighters’ unions.

Celeste Tidwell

While Celeste Tidwell’s application for the race listed her occupation as a housewife, she is no stranger to politics.

Tidwell ran unsuccessfully for the District 10 council seat in 2015 and 2017 and is the former Democratic precinct chair.

If no one candidate in this race obtains at least 50% of the vote, the top two vote-holders will enter into a runoff election on June 7.

Early voting is April 22-29. Election Day is Saturday, May 3. For a list of important dates for the May 3 election and potential June 7 runoff, click here.

