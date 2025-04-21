Safety plans for Fiesta 2025 announced at press conference

SAN ANTONIO – Centro San Antonio and other city and Fiesta officials gathered on Monday to discuss safety measures ahead of Fiesta.

The group held a news conference at 10 a.m. at Travis Park.

Some of the safety measures that will be a part of Fiesta, according to the conference’s speakers:

The implementation of AI-powered security cameras

Centro said 130 ambassadors will provide 24/7 assistance

Bike-patrol officers and EMS officials along parade routes and downtown

Measures to prevent vehicles from entering areas with pedestrians

Retired and former police officers serving as safety administrators

Use of the North St. Mary’s Substation near downtown

As for an increase in police officers at Fiesta events, San Antonio Police Chief McManus said, “There is nowhere you’ll be able to look at any Fiesta event and not see a police officer.”

McManus also emphasized that attendees should not drink and drive under any circumstances.

Safety measures will be in place throughout Fiesta, which runs from Thursday to May 4.

Speakers on Monday included:

Trish DeBerry, President and CEO, Centro San Antonio

David Christian, President, Fiesta San Antonio Commission

Chief Valerie Frausto, San Antonio Fire Department

Chief William McManus, San Antonio Police Department

If you can’t make it to any events, KSAT will provide live coverage of the biggest parties. See a list of events below.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24 : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 25: Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28 : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tuesday, April 29: NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, May 1 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Parade and, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

