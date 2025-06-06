🐟 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,’ Free Fishing Day, Zoo Locals Day

Looking for something to do this weekend in San Antonio? There’s plenty of exciting events and activities to enjoy.
This is the last weekend to watch the “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” at the Wonder Theater.
Also happening this weekend: the San Antonio Zoo will offer $8 admission as part of Locals Day!
Here’s what happening on the first weekend of June:
Happening over the weekend:
- “BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL”: The musical will have performances on June 6 and June 7 at the Wonder Theatre. The story follows the life of composer Carole King, who wrote such hits as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away” and much more. For more information and tickets, click here.
- BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.
- CITY SWIMMING POOLS: As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio announced that six preseason park pools will open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-7 p.m. every weekend until the city opens its pools on June 14. Click here for more information.
- NEW BRAUNFELS KID EXPO: From June 6-8, families can “step into a world of wonder” during the New Braunfels Kids Expo. The expo will feature interactive activities, arts and crafts, food, shopping and more. Tickets start at $10.83. Children ages 2 and under get in for free. Click here for more information.
- ROLLER COASTER RODEO: Six Flags Fiesta Texas will host its fifth annual Roller Coaster Rodeo celebration from June 6-8. The amusement park will have special events during the three-day event. For more information, click here.
Friday, June 6
- FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “Madagascar” at 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 7
- FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its Farmers and Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- PRIDE TOUR: The San Antonio Museum of Art is hosting a guided Pride Tour, which spotlights the contributions of LGBTQ+ artists and examines historical artworks that promote inclusivity. The tours (from noon to 1 p.m. or 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.) have limited space and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Find more details here.
- FREE FISHING DAY: People can fish in public waters throughout Texas without a fishing license on Saturday. The daily bag and size limits still apply. Click here for more information.
- HEMISFAIR’S SUPER FUN SATURDAY: JURASSIC JAMBOREE: Hemisfair will host its Super Fun Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Attendees can look forward to a variety of engaging crafts and hands-on activities.
- MARKET DAYS: Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.
- OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: Sit back and enjoy a movie night with your family at the Mission Marquee Plaza on Saturday. The free movie screening will feature “Inside Out 2″ from 7-10:30 p.m.
- PROBOX: JUSTIN PAULDO VS. JUAN CARLOS BURGOS: Enjoy a thrilling night of high-level boxing starting at 4 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tickets are available here.
- PRIDE ON THE EAST SIDE: WestCare Texas and Lyn-Z Andrews are hosting the free Pride on the Eastside Festival at Lockwood Park from 4-8 p.m. The event will feature performances, complimentary HIV testing, and guest appearances by District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee Rodriguez, Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez, Shokare Nakpodia, and San Antonio Mayoral Candidate Gina Ortiz Jones.
Sunday, June 8
- LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will offer discounted admission for Bexar County residents on Sunday as part of Locals Day, allowing them to visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS: The musical duo will perform their “Lovin’ Feelin’ Farewell” tour at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Tickets are available here.
