RBFCU warns of scammers looking to take advantage of donors following Hill Country floods

SAN ANTONIO – As flood recovery efforts ramp up in the Texas Hill Country, so has the generosity of people across the state. But officials at Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) are sending out a warning about scammers looking to take advantage of those wanting to help.

The community has seen an overwhelming outpouring of support following the devastating floods that swept through Kerr County.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. said they are “grateful” for the outpouring of support and donations.

According to Herring, donations have been coming in at such a rapid pace that city officials are now having to come up with a new system for accepting donations.

Brian Munsterteiger, senior vice president of central operations at RBFCU, said they are cautioning residents to be vigilant when making donations, as scammers are actively targeting generous individuals through fake charities, spoofed phone calls and misleading links on social media.

“Unfortunately, scammers see this as a perfect opportunity to take advantage of people who want to help,” Munsterteiger said. “They prey on emotions and the urgency of the moment.”

Munsterteiger said many fraudulent groups set up websites that appear professional and use local-looking phone numbers to trick people into believing they are donating to real organizations. He advised donors to do their homework before giving.

“If you’re getting a text message or phone call, be cautious,” Munsterteiger said. “Even if it looks like a local number, it can be spoofed. You want to make sure you’re donating to a reputable organization — ideally one you’re seeking out yourself.”

He also warned against clicking on unsolicited links, especially those shared on social media or in direct messages.

“If it seems too easy, take another minute,” Munsterteiger said.

Scammers aren’t only targeting donors. Those affected by the floods are also at risk.

“Make sure that you’re doing the research,” Munsterteiger said. “Make sure that you’re putting in the work, you are not clicking on something on social media, clicking on a link or listening to someone who is reaching out to you. You really want to be the person going through the normal channels to get a lot of that stuff done when the rebuilding starts.”

