🦁 Things to do this weekend: Locals Day at San Antonio Zoo, Culinaria Summer Restaurants Weeks, Lisa Lisa

Children may be gearing up for the upcoming school year, but there’s still time to enjoy the exciting events happening across San Antonio this weekend.

Some places are already beginning to host Halloween-themed celebrations, giving families a chance to get an early start on the spooky season.

Recommended Videos

If you’re not quite ready for that yet, you can stroll through the San Antonio Zoo on Thursday as part of Locals Day. There’s also the option to attend free movie screenings at Hemisfair and the Tower of the Americas on Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at what’s happening this weekend:

Thursday, Aug. 7

CHEVELLE: Tickets to see the alternative rock band are sold out. However, premium seats may be available Tickets to see the alternative rock band are sold out. However, premium seats may be available here . Chevelle is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Asking Alexandria and the Dead Poet Society are joining Chevelle on tour.

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the zoo on Thursday as part of Locals Day. The San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the zoo on Thursday as part of Locals Day. The San Antonio Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Happening over the weekend:

AQUAGLOW: Aquatica San Antonio will continue to host its AquaGlow event on selected nights until Aug. 16. Families can enjoy the neon nighttime water slides, dance parties and more. Aquatica San Antonio will continue to host its AquaGlow event on selected nights until Aug. 16. Families can enjoy the neon nighttime water slides, dance parties and more. Click here for more information.

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

CULINARIA SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEKS: The bi-annual event will feature more than 120 participating restaurants offering special three-course prix-fixe menus from Aug. 9-23. The bi-annual event will feature more than 120 participating restaurants offering special three-course prix-fixe menus from Aug. 9-23. Click here to view a list of participating restaurants.

HAIRSPRAY: The San Pedro Playhouse is bringing " The San Pedro Playhouse is bringing " Hairspray " to the stage through Aug. 17 at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater. This local production is directed by Deonté L. Warren with music direction by Jaime Ramirez and choreography by Jeremiah Jordan. For more information and tickets, click here

RED, WHITE, & BBQ: SeaWorld San Antonio will host its Red, White & BBQ event from Aug. 9 through Sept. 1 on weekends and Labor Day, offering guests a food and sampler lanyard for barbecue enthusiasts. SeaWorld San Antonio will host its Red, White & BBQ event from Aug. 9 through Sept. 1 on weekends and Labor Day, offering guests a food and sampler lanyard for barbecue enthusiasts. Click here for more details.

Friday, Aug. 8

SUMMERWEEN BASH: The Haunted Dollhouse Museum will host its second annual The Haunted Dollhouse Museum will host its second annual Summerween Bash from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The event will feature spooky music, trick-or-treating, haunted vendors and more. Tickets to tour the haunted house after dark cost $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 4-12.

Saturday, Aug. 9

BOP TO THE TOP: The immersive dance-party will feature early-2000s Disney Channel hits from “High School Musical,” “Hannah Montana,” “Camp Rock” and more starting at 8:30 p.m. at the The immersive dance-party will feature early-2000s Disney Channel hits from “High School Musical,” “Hannah Montana,” “Camp Rock” and more starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre . The event is only available to guests 18 and older. Tickets are available here

H-E-B CINEMA ON WILL’S PLAZA: The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of “ The Tobin Center will host a free movie screening of “ The Goonies ” at 7 p.m. at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

H-E-B’S OUR TEXAS, OUR FUTURE: Hemisfair will host a free screening of H-E-B’s “Our Texas, Our Future” from 7:30-10 p.m. The film celebrates Texas’ state parks and wildlife. For more information, Hemisfair will host a free screening of H-E-B’s “Our Texas, Our Future” from 7:30-10 p.m. The film celebrates Texas’ state parks and wildlife. For more information, click here

LISA LISA: The singer will perform her “Take You Home” tour at 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, The singer will perform her “Take You Home” tour at 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. For tickets, click here

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “ The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “ Venom: The Last Dance ” from 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 10

SOULFUL SUNDAYS: A free yoga class will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Confluence Park. For more information, A free yoga class will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday at Confluence Park. For more information, click here

What’s trending?