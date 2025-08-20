ME’s office identifies second driver killed in high-speed crash on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The second driver killed over the weekend in a high-speed crash on the Southwest Side has been identified.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Fischer Road, just east of Interstate 35. San Antonio police said two people were killed after being involved in the “high-speed” collision.

On Tuesday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified one of the other drivers as Hilda Rivera Hernandez, 28.

Hernandez died of blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said. The death was ruled an accident.

On Monday, the medical examiner’s office identified the other driver as Richard Garcia, 45. Garcia also died of blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

According to San Antonio police, a man in a black Ford Mustang sports car was driving west at a high-rate of speed toward I-35 and lost control, police said, before crashing into a silver Ford Fusion sedan.

Police said the driver of the Mustang likely lost control due to the high speed at which he was driving.

Hernandez and Garcia both died at the scene before emergency services could help them out of the cars, police said.

As of Tuesday night, police have not identified Garcia as the driver of the Mustang.

There was one passenger in each vehicle, police said, and both were taken to local hospitals with major injuries.

The department said there is no criminal element to the case, but it is subject to change. The investigation is ongoing.

