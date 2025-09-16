Man sentenced to 30 years for fatal 2022 shootout on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced for the 2022 shooting death of a 19-year-old on the Northeast Side.

Fernando Gonzalez Canedo was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of Luis Mario Garcia, according to a Monday news release from Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Both Canedo and Garcia were 19 years old at the time of the shooting.

San Antonio police responded to the shooting on Dec. 13, 2022, in the 100 block of Roundtree Lane, near Interstate 35 and Randolph Boulevard.

Officers found Garcia lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was hospitalized and later died.

Surveillance footage showed Canedo in a white vehicle near the scene “moments before the shooting” and showed him fleeing afterward, according to the release.

“Shortly after, Canedo staged a fake robbery about five miles away, where he claimed he was shot,” the release said.

Using cell phone data, social media records and DNA evidence, investigators were able to identify Canedo as the suspect, the release said.

