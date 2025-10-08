Tequila & Tacos Fest, Muertos Fest and more: Explore these fall festivals in San Antonio, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for ways to fall into fun this season? You’ve come to the right place.

Beyond spooky Halloween happenings, several organizations are bringing the festive spirit with a variety of fall festivals.

KSAT has compiled a list of fall festivals taking place around the Alamo City and its surrounding areas.

Here’s a list of fall events you can explore in the area:

39th annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival

The festival is an annual gathering of the best wine, beer and music that Texas has to offer from Oct. 9-12 in Gruene, Texas.

On Oct. 9, the event begins with the kickoff party, featuring tastings from up to four Texas wineries and four Texas craft breweries.

On Oct. 10, visitors can expect “Stars & Guitars,” featuring a dinner catered by Gristmill River Restaurant, wine tasting and a private performance by Josh Abbott Band, among other activities.

On Oct. 11, the festival continues with “Tasting & Tunes” and on Oct. 12 will feature “Cody Canada’s Sunday All-Star Playlist.”

For more information and tickets, click here.

Barbacoa and Big Red Festival

Sink your teeth into the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival, which will take place from Oct. 11-12 at the Freeman Coliseum Grounds and Expo Hall, 3201 E. Houston Street.

The two-day festival will feature a mini mercado, entertainment a variety of food and more. Single-day admission for Saturday, Oct. 11, or Sunday, Oct. 12, costs $8.29 online. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge.

For a list of performers taking the stage and more information, click here.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Fest

The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Fest, featuring whimsical characters and lively performances as part of Halloween fun.

From 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 10, guests can enjoy an evening filled with spooky stage shows, music and so much more. From 3-9 p.m. on Oct. 11, the fun continues with an afternoon and evening of fairytale fun, lively entertainment and more.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Calaveras de Azúcar Festival

Market Square will celebrate Día de los Muertos with Calaveras de Azúcar Festival from Nov. 1-2. Festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2.

The festival will feature altars, live music and local vendors. The event is free and open to the public.

Click here for more information.

CiboloFest

The City of Cibolo will host CiboloFest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at the Multi Event Center, 200 South Main Street.

There will be live music and performances, carnival rides, a petting zoo and much more.

More information can be found here.

ConcordiaFest

Prepare to have an afternoon of fun, including rides, games, food and more during ConcordiaFest from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 16801 Huebner Road.

The festival is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.

Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival

The mariachi festival will feature performances by middle and high school students from schools in San Antonio and surrounding areas.

The free festival will be held from 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Arneson River Theatre.

More information can be found here.

Diwali

Pearl will celebrate the Festival of Lights to honor the spirit of Diwali from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

There will be a variety of themed vendors, shops offering unique finds, food and drinks, live entertainment and more.

The festival is a free, family-friendly event. More information can be found here.

DiwaliSA

The festival will take place from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 1 at the Arneson Theatre and Hemisfair.

DiwaliSA is free and open to the public. Click here to learn more about DiwaliSA and stay up-to-date with the latest information.

Fall Festival - Bexar County Pct. 2

The free, family-friendly fall festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Rodriguez Park, located at 2060 Rodriguez Avenue.

The festival will feature trunk or treat, a costume contest, a petting zoo, a carnival, a craft station, plus more.

For details about the entertainment schedule, costume contest information and more, click here.

Jazz in the Garden

The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host jazz concerts at the Japanese Tea Garden on Oct. 10 and on Nov. 7 from 6:30-9 p.m.

The October date will feature Toro Flores and Hot Sauce, and the November event will showcase MiChelle Garibay-Carey.

The Japanese Tea Garden is located at 3853 North St. Mary’s St.

KLRN Kids Fall Festival

The free, educational event will feature school readiness activities and fun from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, at Mission Marquee Plaza.

The event will include hands-on activities, informational programs and more, according to the Mission Marquee Plaza’s website.

A meet and greet with Elmo from Sesame Street will take place from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. The times for the meet and greet are limited and registration for the event does not guarantee a visit with the costume character Elmo, according to KLRN.

More information is available here.

Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival

The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 18 at St. Paul Square.

The festival features more than 250 artists showcasing live music, fine arts, film and more.

For more information, click here.

Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival

The 10th annual festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Brackenridge Park.

The free, family-friendly event will feature hands-on and experiential nature education. Some highlights to this year’s events include “Pollinator Picnic,” “Lights Out! Bird City Maze, and more.

To reserve your free tickets and for more information, click here.

Muertos Fest

One of the largest Día de los Muertos celebrations in the nation returns to Hemisfair from Oct. 24-26.

With the festival starting a day earlier this year, organizers said “¡PRESENTE! Opening Night Tribute" will honor Flaco Jimenez, a Conjunto legend who died this summer at 86 years old.

KSAT will broadcast a two-hour special on Muertos Fest; details will be released at a later time.

The three-day festival is free. VIA Park & Ride will be available during the event.

Oktoberfest at The Rock at La Cantera

The Rock at La Cantera will celebrate Oktoberfest with live music, authentic food, craft beer and festive entertainment from Oct. 17-18. Festival hours are from 6-11 p.m. on Oct. 17, and 3-11 p.m. on Oct. 18.

The Oompahs and The Seven Dutchmen Orchestra are among the groups performing at Oktoberfest at the Rock.

General admission is free for all ages. However, the event features VIP options that attendees can purchase here.

Oktoberfest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will host Oktoberfest on selected dates until Oct. 26.

Attendees can expect to see premium-quality beers, authentic German cuisine, live entertainment, music and family-friendly activities.

Check out the amusement park’s website for more information.

San Antonio Beer Festival

The 20th annual San Antonio Beer Festival will return to Civic Park at Hemisfair on Oct. 18. The event will feature an experience centered around, of course, beer, seltzers and ciders, as well as live music, hand-picked local food, and retail vendors, among other attractions.

Tickets start at $45. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the San Antonio Food Festival, according to the festival’s website.

To view a list of participating breweries and more information, click here.

Tequila & Tacos Festival

Tequilas & Tacos Festival will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 18, at the Tower of the Americas.

Attendees can enjoy cocktails from renowned tequila and mezcal brands, gourmet tacos, live music and more.

General admission costs $90. To purchase tickets, click here.

Ube Fest 210

In celebration of Filipino American Month, Ube Fest will take place from 3-8 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Confluence Park.

The event will feature more than 30 vendors, offering a variety of treats, desserts and coffee.

Check out the San Antonio River Foundation’s social media for the latest festival updates.

Uhland Fall Fest

The festival is scheduled for six weekends to run until Nov. 2 at 2400 Cotton Gin Road in Uhland. The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. s

Single-day tickets are $20, with multiday passes available for $35.

More information can be found here.

Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival

The Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Briscoe Western Art Museum.

The free festival will highlight the vibrancy and artistic traditions of Native American communities.

The event begins with a Native American spiritual blessing, followed by a ceremonial drum circle open to all participants, according to

To register for the free event, click here.

This list will be updated as more places announce more fall festivals.

