These San Antonio bars, restaurants sold the most booze so far in 2019

SA bartenders have poured more than $344 million in alcohol in 2019

By Fares Sabawi - Digital Producer
SAN ANTONIO - In the first six months of 2019, bartenders across Bexar County have served up more than $344 million in beer and cocktails, Texas Comptroller's Office data shows.

Bars and restaurants are required to report their alcohol receipts monthly to the Texas Comptroller's Office. The data is then used by the comptroller to support sales tax and mixed beverage audit programs.

Leading the way in alcohol sales for the first half of 2019 is the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa, which posted sales totaling $8,611,376, according to the data.

Not far behind is the AT&T Center, which brought in $7,323,805 in alcohol sales.

 

Here are the top 20 spots that sold alcohol in the first half of 2019 in Bexar County:

  1. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country: $8,611,376
  2. AT&T Center: $7,323,805
  3. La Cantera Resort and Spa: $3,261,511
  4. Hotel Emma: $2,632,390
  5. Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort: $2,353,569
  6. Howl at the Moon: $2,129,307
  7. Topgolf: $2,020,664
  8. Mi Tierra: $1,986,535
  9. Little Woodrow's: $1,907,515
  10. Hilton Palacio Del Rio: $1,888,571
  11. Michelino's Lone Star Cafe Ole: $1,859,017
  12. Sugars: $1,806,979
  13. Twin Peaks (702 NW Loop 410): $1,751,756
  14. San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter: $1,738,984
  15. Ojos Locos Sports Cantina: $1,714,196
  16. Hills and Dales Icehouse: $1,701,746
  17. Grand Hyatt San Antonio: $1,668,308
  18. Mad Dogs San Antonio: $1,658,677
  19. The Rustic: $1,501,079
  20. Twin Peaks (103 SW Loop 410): $1,490,789

