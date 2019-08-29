These San Antonio bars, restaurants sold the most booze so far in 2019

FreeImages.com/jeremy sanders

SAN ANTONIO - In the first six months of 2019, bartenders across Bexar County have served up more than $344 million in beer and cocktails, Texas Comptroller's Office data shows.

Bars and restaurants are required to report their alcohol receipts monthly to the Texas Comptroller's Office. The data is then used by the comptroller to support sales tax and mixed beverage audit programs.

Leading the way in alcohol sales for the first half of 2019 is the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa, which posted sales totaling $8,611,376, according to the data.

Not far behind is the AT&T Center, which brought in $7,323,805 in alcohol sales.

Here are the top 20 spots that sold alcohol in the first half of 2019 in Bexar County:

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country: $8,611,376 AT&T Center: $7,323,805 La Cantera Resort and Spa: $3,261,511 Hotel Emma: $2,632,390 Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort: $2,353,569 Howl at the Moon: $2,129,307 Topgolf: $2,020,664 Mi Tierra: $1,986,535 Little Woodrow's: $1,907,515 Hilton Palacio Del Rio: $1,888,571 Michelino's Lone Star Cafe Ole: $1,859,017 Sugars: $1,806,979 Twin Peaks (702 NW Loop 410): $1,751,756 San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter: $1,738,984 Ojos Locos Sports Cantina: $1,714,196 Hills and Dales Icehouse: $1,701,746 Grand Hyatt San Antonio: $1,668,308 Mad Dogs San Antonio: $1,658,677 The Rustic: $1,501,079 Twin Peaks (103 SW Loop 410): $1,490,789

