These San Antonio bars, restaurants sold the most booze so far in 2019

SAN ANTONIO - In the first six months of 2019, bartenders across Bexar County have served up more than $344 million in beer and cocktails, Texas Comptroller's Office data shows.
Bars and restaurants are required to report their alcohol receipts monthly to the Texas Comptroller's Office. The data is then used by the comptroller to support sales tax and mixed beverage audit programs.
Leading the way in alcohol sales for the first half of 2019 is the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa, which posted sales totaling $8,611,376, according to the data.
Not far behind is the AT&T Center, which brought in $7,323,805 in alcohol sales.
Here are the top 20 spots that sold alcohol in the first half of 2019 in Bexar County:
- JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country: $8,611,376
- AT&T Center: $7,323,805
- La Cantera Resort and Spa: $3,261,511
- Hotel Emma: $2,632,390
- Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort: $2,353,569
- Howl at the Moon: $2,129,307
- Topgolf: $2,020,664
- Mi Tierra: $1,986,535
- Little Woodrow's: $1,907,515
- Hilton Palacio Del Rio: $1,888,571
- Michelino's Lone Star Cafe Ole: $1,859,017
- Sugars: $1,806,979
- Twin Peaks (702 NW Loop 410): $1,751,756
- San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter: $1,738,984
- Ojos Locos Sports Cantina: $1,714,196
- Hills and Dales Icehouse: $1,701,746
- Grand Hyatt San Antonio: $1,668,308
- Mad Dogs San Antonio: $1,658,677
- The Rustic: $1,501,079
- Twin Peaks (103 SW Loop 410): $1,490,789
