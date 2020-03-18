Target reducing normal daily hours, reserving one hour for ‘vulnerable guests’ to shop

SAN ANTONIO – Target is reducing operating hours and closing all stores by 9 p.m. daily in response to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to reduced hours, Target is also reserving “the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns," according to a news release.

The changes in hours start Wednesday, March 18 and will be in place until further notice.

Target has limitations in place for the purchase of certain products and is “fast-tracking the flow of products that are in highest demand, including food medicine and other essentials.”

Target CEO Brian Cornell is asking consumers to “consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly so more families can find the products they need.”

Other stores have implemented similar standards to help consumers who are most at risk. Dollar General is limiting the first hour of business to senior customers only.

H-E-B is not currently offering a designated hour for the most at-risk members of the community. Instead, the Texas grocer is “looking at better options to help our vulnerable populations get the items they need, including using Curbside and Home Delivery.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

