Coronavirus task force to hold briefing at White House

Members of the coronavirus task force will hold a press briefing about the virus in Washington D.C.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday in the White House. The news conference will be streamed live in this article.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday invoked rarely used emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against the coronavirus pandemic. Trump also signed an aid package — which the Senate approved earlier Wednesday — that will guarantee sick leave to workers who fall ill.

Trump taps emergency powers as virus relief plan proceeds

The Trump administration and Congress are scrambling to produce a support package of around $1 trillion which would provide checks to Americans who have been affected by the virus and support for small businesses and big companies such as the airlines.

San Antonio’s City Council and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are also scheduled to give updates on the new coronavirus on Thursday. Both events will be live-streamed on KSAT.com.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: