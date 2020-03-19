Coronavirus task force to hold briefing at White House
Members of the coronavirus task force will hold a press briefing about the virus in Washington D.C.
The conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday in the White House. The news conference will be streamed live in this article.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday invoked rarely used emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against the coronavirus pandemic. Trump also signed an aid package — which the Senate approved earlier Wednesday — that will guarantee sick leave to workers who fall ill.
Trump taps emergency powers as virus relief plan proceeds
The Trump administration and Congress are scrambling to produce a support package of around $1 trillion which would provide checks to Americans who have been affected by the virus and support for small businesses and big companies such as the airlines.
San Antonio’s City Council and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are also scheduled to give updates on the new coronavirus on Thursday. Both events will be live-streamed on KSAT.com.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- 25 COVID-19 cases reported in San Antonio, officials say
- Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County
- SA school districts extend closures 2 more weeks amid emergency over coronavirus
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- These SA restaurants, bars, chains are closing their dining rooms due to coronavirus
- Drive-through COVID-19 testing is now in San Antonio. Here’s what we know.
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
- The latest: What you should know about coronavirus cases in San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.