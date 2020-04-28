82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

National

President Trump to deliver remarks on supporting nation’s small businesses at 2 p.m.

White House now intends to have press conferences on economy

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: Coronavirus, Donald Trump, OTT Livestream, live-event
President Donald Trump points to a question as he speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump points to a question as he speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON*Editor’s Note: We will livestream President Donald Trump’s press conference in this article. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back at a later time.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will speak from the Rose Garden on supporting the nation’s small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program. The stream is slated to begin at 2 p.m., but delays are possible.

According to CNN, The White House coronavirus task force may soon begin slowly scaling back its number of meetings as the group met only once this past weekend.

CNN said instead the White House now intends to have more economy-focused events in the coming days and weeks to highlight efforts of the economic recovery.

Nations ease some virus restrictions yet public still wary

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.