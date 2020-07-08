Watch: Vice President Mike Pence to hold coronavirus task force briefing at 10:30 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Vice President Mike Pence will address the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the U.S. and the climbing number of hospitalizations during a briefing on Wednesday morning.

The White House coronavirus task force briefing is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m., but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Pence has led the task force since the beginning of the pandemic, but it slowly stopped daily briefings as states began reopening efforts. The briefings resumed in late June.

778 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Bexar County

Pence’s update comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Texas, which surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, Texas has confirmed that at least 2,715 people have died due to COVID-19.

Across the U.S., the personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again, according to the Associated Press.

