WATCH: Kenosha, Wis. law enforcement hold briefing on Jacob Blake shooting, protests

Law enforcement officials in Washington as expected to hold a press conference several days following the shooting of Jacob Blake, which has set off a series of protests and a strike from the sports world.

A news conference is expected at 1 p.m., and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible, if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Officials will offer their first press conference since the shooting; Blake was shot in the back seven times Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, in which three of his children were seated.

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

On Wednesday, state authorities identified the officer who shot Blake as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department.

Authorities said Sheskey was among officers who responded to a domestic dispute, though they have not said whether Blake was part of the dispute. Sheskey shot Blake while holding onto his shirt after officers first unsuccessfully used a Taser, the Wisconsin Justice Department said. State agents later recovered a knife from the floor on the driver’s side of the vehicle, the department said. State authorities did not say Blake threatened anyone with the knife.

Ben Crump, the lawyer for Blake’s family, said Tuesday that it would “take a miracle” for Blake to walk again. He called for the arrest of Sheskey and for the others involved to lose their jobs. State officials have announced no charges.

Marchers were solemn during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago following the chaos of the previous night, when authorities say a 17-year-old from a nearby Illinois community killed two demonstrators and wounded a third in shootings largely caught on cellphone video and posted online.

