Video shows moment police rescue woman, child from frozen pond in Illinois

A 9-year-old boy fell through ice into a retention pond while trying to get a football on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Aurora, Illinois.

Body camera footage from police in Aurora, Illinois caught the moment when officers saved a woman and her 9-year-old son as they nearly drowned in a pond.

In a news release, police said they received reports just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday about a child falling through ice in a retention pond as he attempted to retrieve a football. See the body camera footage in the video player above.

His mother attempted to save him but also needed to be rescued.

“Multiple officers deployed water rescue kits while two officers swam to save the drowning child and the adult female who were in the water,” the news release states. “In a combined effort, officers were able to safely return to land with the child and the woman.”

The child was injured and taken to a hospital and the woman was treated at the scene.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries and were also hospitalized. Police said the officers and the child have since been released from the hospital.