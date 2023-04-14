Man drains family’s bank account, throws $200K in cash along Oregon highway

An Oregon man wanted to “bless others” by throwing $200,000 in cash on a highway — but the problem, his family says, is that the money didn’t all belong to him.

Reports say that the driver, Colin Davis McCarthy, 38, of Eugene, threw the cash from a speeding car on Tuesday evening on Interstate 5.

Oregon State Police Patrol Division Lt. Jim Andrews told KEZI that he had drained his family’s bank joint bank account before he let the bills fly.

Since he had access to the account, Andrews said McCarthy likely won’t face charges in relation to the money.

“Because it’s shared, they both have equal interests in the money,” he said.

However, he could have faced charges for disorderly conduct or endangerment since he created a commotion on the highway, Andrews said.

Reports say that dozens of people combed the side of the highway in hopes of finding cash, creating a potentially dangerous situation. Troopers elected to not charge him.

State police say they believe all the money was picked up.

“They were unsuccessful at locating any so the people that originally stopped on scene did a pretty good job of cleaning it all up,” he said.

When authorities asked him why he tossed the money, McCarthy said he was “doing well and wanted to bless others with gifts of money,” KVAL reported.

The man’s family is asking people who found cash to return it to the Oregon State Police.