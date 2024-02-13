Drone video shows suspect’s comical attempt to escape burglary in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – It may be in the Hollywood area, but a video of a bumbling burglary suspect is no slapstick comedy.

The Beverly Hills Police Department recently released a video of a suspect who tried to make a cartoonish getaway from a Jan. 6 burglary.

The video shows suspect David Verdun, 36, leaving a home through a window and using a ladder to escape by placing it over a bush. The ladder then slips, causing both Verdun and the ladder to fall into a pool.

Police launched the drone after the home’s security system alerted officers to a possible burglary, Storyful reported.

Verdun was taken into custody, ABC7 reported.