The Week in 2:10: Baby in shopping cart killed in crash; Meth bust at Jim's restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday. See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 210.

A 1-year-old baby died Monday afternoon after a suspected drunken driver hit a shopping cart at a Dollar General store.

The child was identified as Corinna Tovar. Police identified the driver as 25-year-old David Fuentes.

The crash happened in the 300 block of Moursund Boulevard on the South Side.

Police said a woman was near her vehicle with baby Corinna in a shopping cart when Fuentes made a wide turn into the store's parking lot and struck the cart

The woman near the baby Corinna and another woman were injured. Police said Fuentes faces charges which include intoxication manslaughter.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Federal officials arrested three people during a drug bust Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Jim's Restaurant on the Northeast Side.

Rabbi Lee Ponce, 18, Rudy Aragon, 18, and Mercedes Trinidad, 30, are accused of dealing methamphetamine.

Authorities arranged an undercover drug deal with Ponce.

The trio arrived at the restaurant and a K-9 alerted officials to possible narcotics in Trinidad's vehicle.

Authorities said they found meth in Trinidad’s vehicle and all three were taken into custody.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Embattled Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Ruben Vela was terminated Wednesday, days after the one-time jail administrator was cleared to return to work after being suspended.

Vela's dismissal came months after he was appointed deputy chief of detention.

His brief tenure in administration was marred by one incident after another inside the county jail.

Bexar County sheriff’s officials also announced the retirement of Chief Deputy Don Tijerina, who along with Vela was asked by Sheriff Javier Salazar to resign.

The news came on the same week that the sheriff’s office announced that the Bexar County Jail failed a recent inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KSAT got a sneak peek this week at the new Santikos entertainment development on the Northeast Side in Cibolo.

The 87,700 square-foot facility will have a dozen auditoriums, 16 bowling lanes, laser tag arenas, a restaurant and bar and more.

There will also be a virtual reality area for guests. The theater will anchor a large development that is expected to bring in many other retailers and restaurants.

Santikos officials expect it to be open by in May.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Spurs returned home this week after a rough rodeo road trip and a little bit of a roasting at the Academy Awards.

Actor Samuel L. jackson called out the team at the Oscars in front of a worldwide audience after their loss to the New York Knicks, one of the worst teams in the NBA.

The Spurs have since bounced back and beat the Detroit Piston on Wednesday night in the team’s first game back after the trip.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.