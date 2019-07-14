1 killed, 2 injured in high-speed stolen car crash

SAN ANTONIO - One teenager is dead and two others are injured after crashing a stolen car on the South Side on Sunday, police said.

Police say the teens slammed into a power pole and a fire hydrant before rolling the car in the 2200 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

The car then crashed into a warehouse, ejecting one person, killing them.

Police spokesman Officer Doug Greene says the other two people involved were taken to University Hospital.

The impact from the car tore a hole in the brick exterior of the warehouse.

The damaged fire hydrant sent water gushing into the street, and police said it would likely take several days to repair.

The downed power pole also had CPS Energy crews on the scene at the fatal crash site.

Greene says police had been looking for the stolen car since earlier Sunday morning.

He says the police Eagle helicopter crew spotted the car and was tracking as it drove north on Roosevelt.

Greene says a patrol officer then spotted the car driving at high speed and made a turn to follow, but by the but the time the officer could see the car again, it had crashed.

Police had to shut down Roosevelt Avenue between Riverside Drive and Eads Avenue to handle the crash and deal with the gushing water and the downed power pole.

The teenage driver killed in the crash has not yet been identified.

