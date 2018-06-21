Man arrested after stealing nearly $1,000 worth of briskets from H-E-B, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS - The New Braunfels Police Department has announced the arrest of the "prime suspect" who police said stole nearly $1,000 worth of briskets from an H-E-B grocery store.

Police identified the man as Rene Lozano, 47, who was taken into custody Wednesday after being on the run for over a month.

Officials said Lozano was "marinating over the issue" and eventually returned to the H-E-B where he stole 13 briskets and "spilled the beans."

On department social media pages, NBPD officials shared a surveillance image of Lozano taken May 16 showing him walking out of the H-E-B with a shopping cart.

Police said Lozano, who was described as a "well-seasoned criminal," stole from the same store located off FM 306 near Interstate 35 in New Braunfels twice on separate days.

In the post, NBPD said Lozano stole seven briskets on May 9 and then six more briskets just two days later.

Officials thanked the community for its help in tracking down Lozano.

"We think it was a job well done. And we were udderly impressed with the help the community gave us by spreading the word and sharing our original post in the hopes of smoking out the Brisket Bandit," NBPD officials said.

Lozano is in custody at the Guadalupe County Jail and is being charged with theft. His bond has been set at $5,000.

