WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden to deliver remarks on COVID-19, healthcare

WASHINGTON – Six days out from Election Day, Joe Biden isn’t campaigning in a swing state. Instead, he’s receiving a briefing from public health experts on the coronavirus as cases surge nationwide.

He is expected to deliver remarks on healthcare and the coronavirus pandemic after the briefing. His remarks will be livestreamed in this article; if there not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Biden was briefed virtually at a theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Center for Science in the Public Interest director Dr. David Kessler, New York University medical school assistant professor Dr. Celine Grounder and Yale University associate professor of medicine Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

The Democrat sat on a stage with briefing materials before him in front of a screen with graphs showing the seven-day rolling average of reported daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past four months.

Kessler warned Biden, “We are in the midst of the third wave."

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins shows more than 226,000 people have died from the virus in the U.S. More than 71,000 people a day are testing positive on average, up from 51,000 two weeks ago. Cases are on the rise in all but two states, Hawaii and Delaware.

Biden has made the coronavirus the central focus of his campaign against President Donald Trump, who has insisted “we’re rounding the turn, we’re doing great.”