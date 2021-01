Impeachment managers, led by the House Clerk and the Acting House Sergeant at Arms, will hold a procession ceremony through National Statuary Hall and the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate to present the article of impeachment to the Secretary of the Senate.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, lead manager, will read the article of impeachment on the Senate Floor.

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro is among the impeachment managers who will argue to convict former President Donald Trump.