What to know about Sept. 28 special election for open state Rep. seat in San Antonio, Bexar County

State Rep. Leo Pacheco, D-San Antonio, gives a surprising look to Speaker Phelan during the hour session on April 22, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A special election will be held on Sept. 28 to fill the seat of former state Rep. Leo Pacheco of San Antonio. Early voting begins Monday, Sept. 20 (details below.)

Pacheco, a Democrat, gave up his seat in House District 118 last month to take a job at San Antonio College. The district is friendly territory for Democrats, though Republicans have set their sights on it as they try to make South Texas a new battleground in 2022. Special elections often have lower turnout, making the outcome harder to forecast.

According to the Texas Tribune, Pacheco, who was first elected in 2018, was one of seven Democrats who voted in favor of House Bill 1927, allowing permitless carry, for which the Bexar County Democratic Party censured him in May. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law, which took effect on Sept. 1.

Pacheco also did not join his fellow House Democrats in Washington, D.C., starting in July to prevent the state House from conducting business during this year’s first special session.

The district

District 118 covers the southern and eastern parts of Bexar County.

Candidates

Five candidates have filed with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office for the election.

Democrat Katie Farias, a member of the Southside Independent School District Board of Managers

Republican John Lujan, former HD-118 representative

Democrat Desi Martinez, prominent trial attorney

Democrat Frank Ramirez, former zoning and planning director for the city of San Antonio

Republican Adam Salyer, the 2020 GOP nominee for the seat

Pacheco has endorsed Ramirez to fill the seat, as have Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, San Antonio City Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia and San Antonio City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, according to the Tribune.

Where, when to vote

Early voting begins Monday, Sept. 20 and ends Friday, Sept. 24. You can cast a ballot from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Bexar County Election Department, 1103 S. Frio

Elmendorf City Hall, 8304 FM 327

Julia Yates Semmes Library, 5060 Judson Road

Precinct 1 Satellite Office, 3505 Pleasanton Road

Southside ISD Administration Building, 1460 Martinez-Lasoya

If you plan instead to vote on Election Day, please view a list of locations below:

Find more coverage of the 2021 election here. KSAT will have election results on Election Day, Sept. 28.