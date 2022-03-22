Takeaways: Jackson cites Barrett, shuns 'political issues'

WASHINGTON – The first full day of questions for Supreme Court nominee Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson delved quickly into some of the biggest ones, as senators launched into what is expected to be a grueling marathon of debate around President Joe Biden's historic pick.

What is the judge's “judicial philosophy”? What are her views on “court packing,” the idea of adding more justices to the court?

And what's her response to claims by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley that she has been too lenient in sentencing child pornography offenders and is generally soft on crime?

Jackson is making history as the first Black woman nominated for the court, which once upheld racial segregation in America and for 233 years has been filled mainly with white men.

Biden tapped the 51-year-old Harvard-educated lawyer to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, one of her mentors. Democrats have the potential votes in the 50-50 Senate to confirm Jackson, even if all Republicans line up opposed, and her nomination is on track for a vote by Easter.

Takeaways from the start of Tuesday's first day of questioning in Jackson's confirmation hearing:

‘STAY IN MY LANE’

With nearly a decade as a judge, and as a Harvard-trained lawyer who has worked in public and private practice, Jackson is undeniably well qualified to be a justice on the Supreme Court, senators say.

The question, then, is what is her judicial philosophy — will she be an activist judge, trying to set policy, or one who adheres to strict interpretations of the law?

“I am trying, in every case, to stay in my lane,” Jackson told the senators.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., launched the probe of the judge’s views as the first question in Tuesday’s hearing, providing Jackson an opportunity to lay out her approach to the law.

Jackson told the senators she starts from a “neutral” position and approaches each case "without fear or favor.” She said she tries to listen to all sides and then apply the law.

It was the first, but most certainly won't be the last, time the question was posed and Jackson will be expected to answer.

SOFT ON CRIME?

Much the way Southern senators sought to portray the first Black nominee to the Supreme Court, Thurgood Marshall, as soft on crime 55 years ago, Republican senators have made Jackson's treatment of criminal defendants one of their core arguments against her.

Hawley, R-Mo., set the tone even before the hearings began, raising concerns that Jackson gave child pornography defendants lighter sentences than required.

On Tuesday, Jackson said flatly: “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The mother of two daughters told the senators how she has pored through the graphic evidence of child pornography cases in her courtroom and faced the defendants before her.

"These are some of the most difficult cases a judge has to deal with,” she told them.

Jackson explained to the senators that it is Congress, not the courts, that sets federal sentencing guidelines.

Fact checkers have said Hawley is selectively choosing the cases, including many in which prosecutors in fact also sought more lenient sentences than federal sentencing guidelines.

It's certainly not the last word on the issue, which Republicans led by Hawley see as some of their strongest arguments against the judge.

‘NORTH STAR’

Court packing is an idea gaining traction among liberals who want to tip the balance of the court away from conservatives, who now have a 6-3 majority thanks in large part to Donald Trump, who as president picked three new justices.

Asked about her views on court packing, Jackson modeled her answer on that of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Trump nominee who declined to weigh in on the idea when she appeared before the panel.

“My North Star is the consideration of the proper role of a judge,” Jackson told senators.

“I agree with Justice Barrett,” she told them. “Judges should not be speaking to political issues.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the panel, tried again when it was his turn for questioning, but he got no different answer.

HISTORY IS MADE

It’s taken 233 years to arrive at this moment, with the first Black woman nominated to be a justice on the Supreme Court.

Jackson told the senators during Monday's opening remarks that if confirmed to the court, she would work “to support and defend the Constitution and this grand experiment of American democracy.”

The judge's own life story is part of that history. She told senators that she stands before them on the shoulders of giants — including her own parents, public school teachers, who left segregated Florida for a better life in Washington, D.C.

She was born in the aftermath of the civil rights era, and her parents gave her an African name — Ketanji Onyika, which they were told means “lovely one,” she explained. They taught her that unlike the barriers they faced, that if she worked hard, "I could do anything or be anything I wanted to be.”

The judge is no stranger to the committee, having been confirmed three times before. Senators have said repeatedly what a pleasure it has been meeting one on one with Jackson, who is open and engaging. Her family and friends sat behind her, including her husband of 25 years, surgeon Patrick Jackson, and two daughters. One of her daughters once drafted a letter to Barack Obama, saying her mom should be nominated for the court.