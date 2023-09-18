Marc LaHood announces run for GOP nominee for Texas House District 121 seat

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio attorney Marc LaHood announced Monday that he is running for the Republican nomination for the Texas House District 121 seat in the 2024 March primary.

LaHood is challenging incumbent Republican Steve Allison, who has held the district seat since 2019.

”Our current state representative has repeatedly demonstrated that he is out of touch with our community, our priorities, and our values,” LaHood said in a news release. ”As the next state representative for House District 121, I will not back down from the fights that define our current times: the crisis at our southern border, the scourge of rising crime, the need for greater parental choice and freedom in education, and a runaway property tax system that is crushing families and businesses.”

KSAT has reached out to Allison for comment.

LaHood ran for Bexar County District Attorney in 2022, easily securing the Republican nomination with over 62% of votes in the March primary before losing to Democrat Joe Gonzales in the November General Election.