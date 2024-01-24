LIVE: Trump, Haley election night watch parties from New Hampshire

Donald Trump has won New Hampshire’s Republican primary in his first one-on-one contest against Nikki Haley.

The former president sought his second straight victory in his quest for the 2024 GOP nomination after knocking out the rest of the field with a commanding win in Iowa.

Haley is seeking to capitalize on her strength with independent and anti-Trump voters eager for a fresh voice to lead the party.

You can view a livestream from each of the candidates’ election night watch parties in this article.

