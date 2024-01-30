Biden speaks to families of US troops killed in Jordan, will attend dignified transfer of remains

In this image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in the White House Situation Room at the White House in Washington, as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin listens. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with the families of the three American service members killed Sunday in a drone attack in Jordan that his administration has pinned on Iran-backed militia groups.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters traveling with Biden to Florida aboard Air Force One that the president extended his condolences and pledged full assistance to the families as they grieve.

In separate calls with the families, Biden also gauged their feelings about his attendance at Friday's dignified transfer of the fallen service members' remains at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Friday, and “all of them supported his presence there,” Kirby said.

“He was grateful for their time. He expressed to them how proud we all are of their service," Kirby said of Biden's calls with the families. “How we mourn and feel sorrow over their loss.”

Kirby added: “The president will be going to the dignified transfer on Friday.”

The solemn ceremony marks the return of fallen service members to American soil as they journey to their final resting place, with silent honor guards carrying flag-draped transfer cases holding the remains from transport aircraft to military vehicles.

The Pentagon identified those killed in the attack as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia; Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia; and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia.

In 2021, Biden attended the dignified transfer of the remains of 13 troops killed in a suicide attack during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Separately, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany said it expected to receive 3 U.S. service members who were injured in the drone attack, including one listed in critical, but stable, condition.