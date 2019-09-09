SAPD officer who was shot 'fortunate' he wasn't hurt worse, chief says

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer who was wounded in the foot during a shootout on the South Side early Monday is expected to recover.

Police Chief William McManus said the eight-year veteran is being treated at a hospital and doing "OK."

"The officer was very fortunate, because so many rounds were fired at him," McManus said.

McManus spoke to reporters at the scene in the 700 block of Kendalia Avenue shortly after the 12 a.m. shooting.

He said the gunman was one of two suspects who tried to carjack a woman nearby. They fired shots at the driver, hitting her car, McManus said.

The wounded officer, who is a member of San Antonio Police Department Street Crimes Unit, was responding to the call with a partner when the two came under fire.

"He was out investigating the attempted robbery. He came across the suspect, and that suspect immediately started shooting," McManus said.

One woman who lives nearby but did not want to reveal her identity told KSAT 12 News she heard what sounded like 10 shots.

"Nonstop gunshots," she said. "And I woke up in the middle of it, and my first thing was my kids, like, 'Is everything OK?"

Fellow officers rushed the wounded eight-year veteran to a hospital in their patrol cars.

Other officers searched the area for the shooter and the second suspect but came up empty-handed.

"It makes me want to go look around my area," said the neighbor upon learning that they were still on the loose.

Both suspects are described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

McManus said the shooter is thin with light brown skin and short, blond curly or frizzy hair.

