SCUCISD trustee who took felony plea deal resigns from state bar

SCHERTZ, Texas - A trustee for the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District Board in February resigned from the State Bar of Texas in lieu of discipline, the bar announced in its May newsletter.

Gary Inmon, 51, submitted his resignation from the Texas Bar on Feb. 26, according to the State Bar of Texas' disciplinary actions newsletter. His resignation came less than a month after accepting a plea deal to two felony charges.

The newsletter states that, "Inmon had one grievance pending alleging Inmon failed to safeguard client funds, failed to deliver clients’ funds that they were entitled to receive, misrepresented facts to the court, and failed to respond to a demand for information from a disciplinary authority."

Inmon, a longtime trustee on the board, pleaded guilty to misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property and aggravated perjury charges related to his handling of a deceased woman's estate that was valued at more than $130,000. He was censured by the board in February and previously censured by the board in June 2018 when he was first indicted on those charges.

But even with the guilty pleas, board members said in February they cannot remove Inmon.

"This censure is the only option available to the board to reprimand Mr. Inmon and to make clear for the record that the board does not condone his actions, nor support his continued service on the board," the February censure resolution states.

Board President Robert Westbrook told KSAT in February that, to his understanding, Inmon's sentence through his plea deal, a form of probation called deferred adjudication, does not preclude him from keeping his public office.

