New renderings show ‘America’s largest indoor water park’ slated to open in Texas in 2020
$550 million Kalahari Resorts & Conventions complex to open in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas – Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, a 223,000-square-foot indoor water park, is scheduled to open in Round Rock this year.
Renderings from Kalahari show what the resort will potentially look like when it’s completed:
The resort is touted as “America’s Largest Indoor Water Park” and will also feature:
- 1,000 guest rooms
- 200,000-square-foot convention center
- 80,000-square-foot adventure park
- 3 acres of outdoor pools
- 5 restaurants
- 10,000 square feet of retail space
- Salon and spa
Tom Foolery’s Adventure Park will feature thrill rides, a ropes course, climbing walls, an indoor zipline, bowling, laser tag and mini golf, according to a press release.
The African-themed resort and water park will be located on U.S. 79 near Old Settlers Park.
“We really pride ourselves on being good neighbors to the communities that Kalahari calls home,” Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Owner Todd Nelson said. “When we design our resorts, we stay focused on adding amenities that everyone can experience and enjoy – not only our overnight guests.”
Trip Savvy lists America’s current largest indoor water park as Kalahari Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania which is around 220,000 square feet.
