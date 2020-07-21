Texas Supreme Court Justice Paul Green says he will retire at the end of August after 15 years on the bench

Justice Paul Green hears arguments at the Texas Supreme Court in 2019. Emree Weaver/The Texas Tribune

After 15 years as a member of Texas Supreme Court, Republican Justice Paul W. Green said he will retire in August — almost two and a half years before his term was set to end.

Green is the court’s second in seniority and his successor will be chosen by Gov. Greg Abbott.

“He has consistently provided steady, insightful and wise counsel to his colleagues and to the judiciary – and certainly to me in his role for the past seven years as senior justice,” Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht said in a statement. “To say he will be missed is an understatement.”

Green has served as San Antonio Bar Association president, State Bar of Texas director and a member of the House of Delegates of the American Bar Association.

The San Antonio native was reelected in 2016, and his current term ends December 31, 2022.