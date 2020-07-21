UT-Austin preparing to allow 50% occupancy in the stands when football season starts Sept. 5

A University of Texas football game at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin on Sept. 7, 2019. Eddie Gaspar/The Daily Texan

The University of Texas at Austin will kick off the football season Sept. 5, albeit with a stadium open at half its capacity, athletics officials told ticket holders Monday.

While both NCAA and Big 12 Conference officials have yet announce firm decisions on how college football will proceed as schools grapple with the pandemic, Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte sent an email Monday to season ticket holders announcing the season would move forward as planned.

“I want you to know that as we are working toward hosting football games this season, our number one priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans," Del Conte wrote.

To align with capacity restrictions designated by Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month, Del Conte said seating at the Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium will be reduced to 50% to facilitate social distancing, meaning around 50,000 Longhorns could potentially be seated in stands next fall.

The decision comes on the heels of an outbreak among student athletes shortly after they arrived on campus to begin voluntary summer workouts. The school also reported its first death, a staff member, earlier this month. There have been more than 500 COVID-19 cases at UT-Austin since March, according to the school's dashboard.

But officials have pushed forward with kicking off the football season as planned. Earlier this month, Del Conte said the annual game between the Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners would continue, even as organizers canceled the State Fair of Texas, held on the same weekend and in close proximity.