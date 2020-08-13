WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott to give COVID-19 update as Texas surpasses 9,000 confirmed deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will visit Lubbock and El Paso on Thursday to meet with local officials and to give updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

He is slated to give a news conference at 11:45 a.m. in Lubbock and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Abbott will then head to El Paso for a second news conference.

On Wednesday, Texas surpassed 9,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths as testing for COVID-19 dropped to the lowest levels since June.

More than 1,600 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 were added to the tally over the last week alone, the Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday, tests fell below a rolling seven-day average of 29,000 for the first time since June.

The positivity rate stands at 24.5% — the highest rate since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.